Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41.

Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m.

The motorcycles were near Military Road.

The drivers face serious, life-threatening injuries.

One driver was identified as a 39-year-old male.

The other was identified as a 41-year-old male.

One was taken by helicopter to Neenah, while the other was transported from the scene by ambulance.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Fire Department, ThedaStar Air Medical and other first responders assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.