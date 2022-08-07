Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41.

Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m.

The motorcycles were near Military Road.

The drivers face serious, life-threatening injuries.

One driver was identified as a 39-year-old male.

The other was identified as a 41-year-old male.

One was taken by helicopter to Neenah, while the other was transported from the scene by ambulance.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Fire Department, ThedaStar Air Medical and other first responders assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at foundry in De Pere
generic crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire

Latest News

August 7 Birthday Club
August 7 Birthday Club
August 6 Birthday Club
August 6 Birthday Club
Svendsen was last seen Saturday evening near Argyle.
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: John Svendsen has been found safe
Warning on sextortion scams targeting teens
Consumer First Alert: Sextortion Scam