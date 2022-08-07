Thousands migrated to Appleton this weekend for 9th annual Mile of Music

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since Thursday, free, live music has been filling the air throughout the downtown Appleton area for Mile of Music, now in its 9th year.

Mile 9 is officially back at full capacity for the first time since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 and limited in scope in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Feels so good to be back, it’s like a home away from home,” said Jamie Kent.

Jamie Kent, a musician from Nashville, helped kick off Mile of Music at the opening concert on Wednesday night, where he debuted his new Mile-inspired song — “Famous (In Appleton)”.

Right next to Kent, is a die-hard Mile of Music fan, Gary Barth, known as the “Man of Peace,” who’s sponsoring the Peace, Love & Nashville Showcase at Spats outdoor stage.

“I figured I needed to do something special for the Mile of Music,” Barth explained.

Saturday morning, Barth showed his dedication to the festival by getting the Mile of Music logo tattooed on his arm.

“It’s probably one of the best run festivals I’ve ever been to, and it’s all volunteers. It’s amazing,” Barth said.

Another die-hard fan is Wisconsin native, Jason Splinter, who’s been on a mission to hit a band every hour since the festival first started Thursday.

“If I can hit one band an hour for the whole Mile of Music, I can get about 25 hours of live music into the four-day festival. It takes some prep time. It took me hours of researching bands and listening to music, finding out who I like,” Splinter said.

The four-day festival includes more than 700 live music sets, at 40 different venues, for no cost at all.

“There’s no place like Appleton, no place like Mile of Music in the world,” Kent said.

If you haven’t made it out to Mile 9 yet, there’s still many performances on the schedule to choose from, before it wraps up Sunday night.

