SILVER ALERT: Green County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old John Robert Svendsen Sunday morning.

He was last seen Saturday evening near Argyle on West Point Rd. Svendsen was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a ballcap.

He is white, five foot 10 inches tall and weighs 185 lbs. He has blue eyes, gray hair and beard.

Officials say he left his truck on West Point Rd. and then traveled on foot. Svendsen is diabetic and believed to have had low blood sugar at the time. Hi family believes he could be in the wooded area nearby.

Please call (608) 328-9401 if you have any information that could help locate Svendsen.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.