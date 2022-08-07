One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash

TOWNSHIP OF RED RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on County Highway AB south of County Highway S Saturday night.

Deputies heard about the crash at 4:39 p.m.

Investigation determined a haybine was traveling north on AB as a pickup truck approached from behind.

The truck, driven by a 37-year-old Algoma man, ran into the back of the haybine at a significant speed.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Luxemburg Fire and Rescue, Luxemburg PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR and Red River First Responders assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.

