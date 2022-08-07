One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF RED RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on County Highway AB south of County Highway S Saturday night.

Deputies heard about the crash at 4:39 p.m.

Investigation determined a haybine was traveling north on AB as a pickup truck approached from behind.

The truck, driven by a 37-year-old Algoma man, ran into the back of the haybine at a significant speed.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Luxemburg Fire and Rescue, Luxemburg PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR and Red River First Responders assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at foundry in De Pere
generic crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
Tim Michels (left) and Rebecca Kleefisch
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

Latest News

Die-hard Mile of Music fan tattoo's the logo on his arm
Thousands migrated to Appleton this weekend for 9th annual Mile of Music
Mile of Music tattoo
WATCH: Artists showcase talent at Appleton's Mile of Music
UPFRONT: Senator Tammy Baldwin gives insight on U.S Senate race
UPFRONT: Senator Tammy Baldwin gives insight on U.S Senate race
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain