MORE HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT, DRYING OUT MONDAY PM

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues into Monday for the following counties: Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown, Kewaunee, Waushara, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

An additional 1/2″ to over 3″ of rain is possible during the night and through Monday morning. Locations that had all of the heavy rain Saturday night are more susceptible to flooding but any location in the watch area may get a good soaking.

More rain on the way
More rain on the way(WBAY)

Temperatures Sunday night will range from the 50s near the U.P. border to the upper 60s near Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley and lakeshore areas should be generally in the 60s. Highs on Monday will be cool with more 60s and low 70s for most of us. If the sun can break out faster in the afternoon temperatures may be a bit warmer.

Conditions appear pretty good for widespread, dense fog development Monday night & Tuesday morning. That could cause some travel headaches for the Tuesday morning commute. Lots of sun and upper 70s remain on track by Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll warm back into the mid 80s Wednesday. A few isolated to scattered storms may fire in the afternoon as a weak cold front passes through the area.

Less humid and pleasant weather remains on track for the end of the work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

________________________________________________________________________

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NNE 10-10 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: VAR 0-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

_________________________________________________________________________

TONIGHT: Areas of rain redevelop. Some rain could be heavy and cause localized flooding. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Morning rain and clouds. Some late day sunshine. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Areas of morning fog. Sunny for the afternoon. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. A few isolated PM storms are possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 84

