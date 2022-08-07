MORE HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Last night, very heavy rainfall moved through portions of East Central Wisconsin. Most areas south of HWY 29 saw between 1-4″ of rainfall, while Northern areas saw much less. Showers can be expected at times throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times, but the better chance for torrential downpours and storms will be overnight tonight. The NWS in Green Bay has issued a Flash Flood Watch through 12 PM Monday for the following counties: Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown, Kewaunee, Waushara, Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown. Runoff into local rivers has already lead to increase flow in riverbeds, and additional rainfall tonight could lead to flash flooding.

Some of the showers could linger into early parts of Monday. It is possible you encounter a shower throughout the morning commute. Watch for flooded roads. Otherwise, clouds will slowly decrease by tomorrow evening. Highs will only make it into the lower half of the 70s, and it will be breezy.

Fog could be an issue early Tuesday before the sun rises. Afternoon highs warm back into the upper 70s to around 80. Mid 80s are possible again Wednesday ahead of an advancing cold front. Temperatures will fall back down into Thursday before a weekend warm up.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Humid but cooler. Areas of rain during the day. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Heavy rain & storms. Flash flooding possible. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Early showers. Some sun by the afternoon. Still cool. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Areas of morning fog possible. Sunny for the afternoon. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray storm? HIGH: 83

