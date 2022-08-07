CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: FBI sees increase in sextortion targeting teen boys

The Phoenix FBI said there were multiple reported incidents here in Arizona.
The Phoenix FBI said there were multiple reported incidents here in Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By Tammy Elliott
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI has reported an increase in sextortion scams targeting teens--especially boys 14 to 17.

In a Consumer First Alert, Tammy Elliott reports about sextortion and why parents may not be aware it is happening to their child.

A sextortion scam can start with online flirting and move to requests for revealing photos. The scammers will then start to make threats.

Joe Laramie, a former investigator with Internet Crimes Against Children, says they’re seeing an evolution in the past four-to-six months of sextortion for financial reasons more than sexual reasons.

The nonprofit group Connect Safety put together an online guide to sextortion for parents.

CLICK HERE for the full guide.

Connect Safety says sextortion scammers are skilled and sometimes work for teams. They use flattery, gifts, promises, money, or threats.

It can start as a friendship. There are cases in which a scammer poses as an employee for a modeling agency and asks for pictures.

The Cyberbullying Research Center says five percent of teens have been the target of sextortion. Only one-third of those victims told their parents. The center says teens who identify as non-heterosexual were more than twice as likely to be victims.

Parents are encouraged to talk about sextortion with their children. Ask them to be honest. Let them know they are the victim, not the criminal.

Remind children to never share intimate images.

Avoid someone who asks to meet up on another platform.

Contact law enforcement to report the crime.

Support your child. It can be traumatic. Consider contacting a mental health professional.

Being a victim can bring feelings of embarrassment and depression, fear and confusion. These things may prevent kids from asking for help.

There have been recent reports of teen victims of sextortion who died by suicide.

Child advocates say this is serious. If your kids are online, don’t wait until they come to you to talk about it.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at foundry in De Pere
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
generic crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire

Latest News

Die-hard Mile of Music fan tattoo's the logo on his arm
Thousands migrated to Appleton this weekend for 9th annual Mile of Music
Mile of Music tattoo
WATCH: Artists showcase talent at Appleton's Mile of Music
UPFRONT: Senator Tammy Baldwin gives insight on U.S Senate race
UPFRONT: Senator Tammy Baldwin gives insight on U.S Senate race
generic crash
One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash