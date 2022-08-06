Trump stumps for Tim Michels in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - With just days to go before the state’s partisan primary on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump came to Wisconsin Friday night to hold a rally for the candidate he endorsed for governor, Tim Michels.

Michels faces several other candidates on the Republican side of the ballot, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

All of those candidates sought Trump’s endorsement, which Michels has campaigned on heavily.

After a plane delay, Trump took the stage in Waukesha about 90 minutes late but wasted no time getting the crowd pumped up about his arrival.

“I want to say a very big hello to a place called Wisconsin. Has anyone heard of it? I think so.”

Once Trump started to speak, it didn’t take long before he attacked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and predicted a Tim Michels win.

“Three months from now, the people of Wisconsin are going to fire your radical governor, Tony Evers. He’s a real beauty.”

Trump also touted his recent streak of endorsements and winning percentage among candidates with his support in primaries around the country.

“This week we’re 45 wins and no losses. Is that good?”

As for Michels, Trump said, “He’s the real deal. Under my administration, Tim served on my infrastructure task force. I can’t think of a better guy than that. It’s the biggest in the world. He helped us build the Keystone XL pipeline before Biden shut it down. Can you imagine that?”

The former president also touted unfounded claims of election fraud in Wisconsin, with Michels backing him up with promises about election integrity if elected.

“This is a great American meeting tonight,” Michels said. “Since the founding of our country, people coming together because they’re concerned about the direction of the country because they want to vet candidates, they want to hear what candidates stand for, and I’m telling you we are going to have election integrity here in Wisconsin.”

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin took to social media Friday night to issue a statement, saying:

“Tim Michels can’t keep his story straight. Initially, Michels said he wouldn’t commit to endorsing Trump in a 2024 presidential bid. Then, just days later, Michels reassured Trump he’d endorse. So what’s the truth Tim?”

