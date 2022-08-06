Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were...
Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis.(Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) - The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.

Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman.

It happened after Miu scuffled with several people last month on the Apple River.

Police say Miu wounded four other people. Miu says he was defending himself.

Miu has retained Madison, Wisconsin attorney Corey Chirafisi, who helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third in protests over the police shooting Jacob Blake.

The Rittenhouse case widened the political divide on gun access in the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry
generic crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
Tim Michels (left) and Rebecca Kleefisch
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

Latest News

Hot & humid today
First Alert Forecast: Hot & Humid with storms tonight
LeRoy Butler at the opening of a Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit dedicated to #36
LeRoy Butler gets his gold jacket, ready for the Hall of Fame
Tim Michels speaks at a Waukesha rally led by former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed...
Trump rallies for Michels campaign
Young Packers fans wait to go inside Lambeau Field for Packers Family Night
Families find affordable fun at Packers Family Night