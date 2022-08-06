NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens

The half-mile walk is suspended about 16 feet in the air. Video provided by NEW Zoo & Adventure Park
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6.

The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo.

The path goes through the trees and even crosses over animal habitats and is almost a half-mile long.

The president of the NEW Zoological Society board of directors and the NEW Zoo interim director unveiled the experience at a ribbon-cutting in Little Suamico Friday afternoon.

This weekend, August 6 and August 7, the first 500 kids under age 16 take the canopy tour for free if they’re accompanied by a paid adult, thanks to a sponsorship by Capital Credit Union.

A ticket for the canopy walk is separate from admission to the zoo. The cost is $8. It’s $6 for kids age 3-15 and adults 62 and older. Kids under 3 take the walk for free. Zoo Pass and Adventure Park members get $1 off the ticket prices.

Only 5 people are allowed on the Canopy Tour at one time for safety reasons.

The path of 15 platforms and 17 bridges was built by Atlanta-based Tree House Experts.

