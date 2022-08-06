LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN AND COOLER TEMPS TO END THE WEEKEND

Several waves of rain and embedded storms are on the way between now and Monday morning. Total rainfall during this timeframe in northeast Wisconsin may be in the 1-3″ rain with locally higher amounts. Even heavier amounts of rain may fall across southern Wisconsin.

The first batch moves in this evening and continues into Sunday morning. While a few isolated strong storms could occur Saturday evening west of the Fox Valley, the main concern looks to be locally heavy rain during the night. Temperatures by sunrise will range from the low 60s NORTH to the mid 70s SOUTH.

Sunday looks like it will be mostly cloudy, humid, and seasonably cool with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Scattered showers are certainly possible but our area may actually end up in a little lull for most of the day. Additional heavy rain, perhaps some thunder too, will redevelop Sunday evening and carry over into Monday morning. Plan on another cool day Monday with highs in the 70s.

Fog could be an issue early Tuesday before skies become partly cloudy. Afternoon highs warm back into the upper 70s to around 80. Mid 80s are possible again Wednesday but a few isolated storms could develop in the afternoon with a passing cold front. .

Pretty nice weather builds in for the end of the work week Thursday and Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Periods of rain & storms. Locally heavy rain possible. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Humid but cooler. Areas of rain during the day. Heavier rain at night. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Chance of morning rain. Some sun by the afternoon. Still cool. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Areas of morning fog possible. Lots of sun by the afternoon. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. A few isolated afternoon storms may develop. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 84

