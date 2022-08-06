“LeRoy has a huge part in our identity,” says former Packers QB Brett Favre

FILE: LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception in 1995. (AP Photo/Dan Currier)
By Chris Roth
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WBAY) - It has been a busy few days for LeRoy Butler in Canton, Ohio, leading up to Saturday’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Friday morning there was a photo opp with fellow Hall of Famers. Friday night he’s receiving his gold jacket.

No surprise there are plenty of Packers fans here this weekend. Butler has always been a Pied Piper for them.

“Every single play, every single game that I saw him it was like nothing short of perfection,” Edgar Perez, a Packers fan from Chicago, said.

“He epitomizes a Green Bay Packers; he’s a resident of Wisconsin and he represents our state really well,” said Jameson Wiltrout, a Packers fan from Siren, Wis.

Many fans here and around the country know at least one thing about LeRoy: That he is the creator of the Lambeau Leap.

But keep in mind it is that entire play that is indicative of why Butler is being enshrined this weekend. Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette was responsible for making the case that LeRoy Butler belongs in the Hall of Fame.

“I thought that play illustrated what a complete player he was, because all everybody remembers is him taking the pitch from Reggie White after the fumble recovery, going into the end zone, and jumping into the stands. But LeRoy actually caused the fumble on that play,” Dougherty said, “and that was the thing he did -- he intercepted, he caused fumbles, he was good against the run, he was good against the pass.”

Dougherty is a Hall of Fame voter. He’s covered the Packers since 1993 and was Butler’s presenter all 3 years that Butler was a finalist. Those presentations can only last 5 minutes. He had endorsements in his presentation from a Hall of Fame coach and 3 Hall of Fame quarterbacks: Steve Young, Warren Moon, and Brett Favre.

Favre told us, “I think back to the Raiders game where he did the first Lambeau Leap. That kind of kickstarted who we were. LeRoy has a huge part in our identity -- offense, defense and special teams, just the whole team in general. He is a big part of that. His face is right there at the top.”

Butler is at the top of the batting order Saturday. He will be the first member of the Class of 2022 to be enshrined shortly after 11 A.M. Central time.

