LeRoy Butler leaps into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - It’s official: Packers great LeRoy Butler is officially a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The ceremony Saturday featured eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The four-time All-Pro safety leaped in with the same enthusiasm he celebrated big plays at Lambeau Field.

“DJ Khaled said it best: ‘God did,’” Butler began, referencing the song. “When you play for the Green Bay Packers, a lot of doors open up. When you win a Super Bowl, more doors open up. When you’re picked for the Hall of Fame, football heaven opens up. It’s rare company.”

“Thank you, Duval,” Butler said. “My mom, growing up in poverty, she made us think rich every day because it’s not about what you have on or what you have, it’s how you act.”

Butler helped restore Green Bay’s glory days during a 12-year career. His versatility as a safety set the standard for a new wave at the position and earned him a spot on the league’s All-Decade team of the 1990s.

Butler originated the “Lambeau Leap” and had a key sack in Green Bay’s Super Bowl victory over New England. He fell just short of becoming the first player in league history to finish his career with 40 interceptions and 20 sacks.

