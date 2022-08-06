HOT & HUMID BEFORE STORMS ARRIVE

It’s a quiet start to the morning, but we’re starting off steamy already. Very sticky 70 degree dew points will be in place Saturday along with plenty of heat, with most areas warming into the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index’s as a result of the high heat and humidity will top out in the middle to upper 90s! After some sun in the morning, more clouds will start to arrive. There is a SMALL CHANCE of storms by this evening, but the best chances for showers and storms will arrive tonight as a cold front approaches the area. This front will move VERY slowly (and even stall at times) across the region, not fully exiting until early Monday. As long as the front is nearby, rounds of showers and storms will continue Sunday and Sunday night.

Any storms tonight all the way into Sunday night could put down some very heavy rainfall and pack gusty winds. 1-3 inch totals are looking likely, and some areas could see locally higher amounts. It is quite dry in most areas, so hopefully most rain will soak in... With that said there is the potential for some flooding as well, so KEEP INFORMED!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′ (*SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE*)

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hot & humid with fading sun. SMALL CHANCE of a late day storm. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Periods of rain & storms. Heavy rain likely. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Still humid. Rain & storms at times, some with heavy rain. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82

