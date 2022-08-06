1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London.

According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.

The Wisconsin DOT says the highway was closed between Highway 54 and Highway 15/County T. The highway was still closed more than 3 hours later, according to 511wi.gov.

The names of the victims weren’t released so their families can be notified first. Police said they aren’t releasing any further information because the investigation is continuing.

New London police were assisted by the Waupaca and Outagamie county sheriff’s offices, the Wisconsin State Patrol, New London and Hortonville fire departments, New London First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaStar.

