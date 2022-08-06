1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London.

According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.

The Wisconsin DOT says the highway was closed between Highway 54 and Highway 15/County T. The highway was still closed more than 3 hours later, according to 511wi.gov.

The names of the victims weren’t released so their families can be notified first. Police said they aren’t releasing any further information because the investigation is continuing.

New London police were assisted by the Waupaca and Outagamie county sheriff’s offices, the Wisconsin State Patrol, New London and Hortonville fire departments, New London First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaStar.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
Tim Michels (left) and Rebecca Kleefisch
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

Latest News

FILE: LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception in 1995. (AP Photo/Dan Currier)
“LeRoy has a huge part in our identity,” says former Packers QB Brett Favre
Families play in the parking lot of Lambeau Field ahead of the Packers Family Night practice
Families, kids excited for Packers Family Night
Richard Pierce (in orange) faces sentencing in Door County court for murdering his wife, Carol...
Carol Jean Pierce's family speaks out at murder sentencing
Families tailgate outside Lambeau Field ahead of the Family Night scrimmage
For families in green and gold, this is family game night