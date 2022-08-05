Trump to rally for Wisconsin governor candidate Michels ahead of primary

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin Friday to campaign for Republican governor candidate Tim Michels.

The 45th president will rally at the Waukesha County Fair Grounds at 7 p.m. Michels and other Wisconsin candidates endorsed by Trump will be at the rally.

The visit comes ahead of Tuesday’s partisan primary election in Wisconsin. Michels is facing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the Republican Primary.

Trump says Michels has his “complete and total endorsement.”

“Wisconsin needs a Governor who will Stop Inflation, Uphold the Rule of Law, strengthen our Borders (we had the strongest borders in history just two years ago, now we have the weakest!) and End the well-documented Fraud in our Elections. Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine. Tim is an America First Conservative who Supports our Second Amendment, Honors our Brave Law Enforcement and First Responders, and Stands Strongly against the Woke Mob trying to destroy our Country,” Trump says.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence is backing Kleefisch in her campaign.

“There is no candidate for governor in America who is more capable, more experienced, or a more proven conservative than Rebecca Kleefisch,” Pence said. “Your next governor needs to be a proven conservative who has stood in the pocket for Wisconsin in the past and that’s Rebecca Kleefisch.”

Ramthun has run on an “America First” campaign. He’s run on allegations of fraud in the 2020 election in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. Ramthun has been endorsed by high-profile election deniers Gen. Michael Flynn and My Pillow’s Mike Lindell, but not Trump.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The Evers campaign released a statement ahead of Trump’s visit.

“Tim Michels is rounding out his radical primary campaign by bringing in one of the most divisive politicians to pinch hit for him. Michels has embraced Trump’s election lies at every turn, saying he’s open to overturning election results and dismantling our bipartisan elections system. Every candidate in the Republican primary is too extreme for our state, and would sign into law dangerous bills that would undermine our democracy and make it harder for seniors and Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote. Gov. Evers is focused on doing the right thing for our state and bringing people together to solve real problems, not caving to partisan radicals like Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, and the other candidates for governor.”

On Friday, the Republican National Committee announced Milwaukee would be the host of the 2024 national convention. Expectations are Trump will be the nominee for president for the Republican Party.

