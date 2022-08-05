Things to know for Packers Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers fans are gearing up for a fun night at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers Family Night includes a full practice with game-like atmosphere, fireworks and a laser show.

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $10 each.

Here are some things to know before you go:

Parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. Parking is $5 with money going to Meijer Simply Give to fund hunger relief.

Activities begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium parking lot.

The Fan Walkway from Oneida Street to the Oneida Nation Gate will have giveaways, games and activities.

Johnsonville Tailgate Village opens at 1:30 with food and drink and music.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The team takes the field for warmups at 7 p.m.

Practice starts at 7:30 p.m.

The night ends with fireworks and a laser show.

Lambeau Field is cashless. Those without a credit or debit card can convert cash into cards at a station in the Atrium.

No bags or purses allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and no bigger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″.

