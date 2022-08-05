STEAMY THEN STORMY

Southerly winds will make for a bit of a muggy night as humidity continues to slowly increase.

Very sticky 70 degree dew points will be in place Saturday along with plenty of heat, with most areas warming into the upper 80s to low 90s. After some sun in the morning, more clouds will start to arrive. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a late afternoon storm, but the best chances for showers and storms will arrive Saturday night as a cold front approaches the area. This front will move VERY slowly across the region, not fully exiting until early Monday. As long as the front is nearby, rounds of showers and storms will continue Sunday and Sunday night.

Any storms Saturday night all the way into Sunday night could be strong, perhaps a few severe. The biggest threat to most of us is the potential for heavy rainfall. 1-3 inch totals will likely be very common, and some areas could see locally higher amounts. It is quite dry in most areas, so hopefully most rain will soak in... With that said there is the potential for some flooding as well, so KEEP INFORMED!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′ (*SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE*)

SUNDAY: E-NE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Just a few clouds, a bit muggy. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot & humid with fading sun. SMALL CHANCE of a late day storm. Storms more likely at night. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Still humid. Periods of rain & storms, some with heavy rain. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers - Mainly SOUTH. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. HIGH: 82

