SO CUTE: Little Packers fan throws tea party at training camp

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little Green Bay Packers fan served up some tea at training camp this week.

Aria threw a tea party for the Packers. She served little cups of tea for the players as they greeted fans.

Mom Ashley shared video with Action 2 News. She says the players were so kind to Aria and played along.

Aria's Packer tea party

“They definitely made this little girl’s day,” Ashley says.

Share your photos and videos from Training Camp: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

