RNC announces Milwaukee as site of 2024 national convention

File Graphic: Republican Party logo
File Graphic: Republican Party logo(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WBAY) - The Republican National Committee has announced Milwaukee as the site of its 2024 national convention.

The RNC made the announcement Friday at its summer meeting in Chicago.

“I am excited to announce that the RNC has voted unanimously to select Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention! Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024,” says GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

McDaniel says she looks forward to working with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Visit Milwaukee.

The Republican party will nominate their candidate for the presidency at the convention.

The convention came down to Milwaukee and Nashville. However, Nashville failed to adopt an agreement to host the convention. That made Milwaukee the likely choice.

In July, an RNC committee chose Milwaukee as its preferred location for the convention.

Milwaukee was set to host the Democratic National Committee’s convention in 2020, but the event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

