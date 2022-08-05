QUIET TODAY, UNSETTLED THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Dry on Friday then showers and storms come with a cold front
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High pressure remains close by and will allow for a beautiful end to the work week. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 80s are in the forecast today. It will be humid, but otherwise expect pleasant conditions for Packers Family Night.

The forecast is looking much more active this weekend. Tomorrow is going to be a breezy, hot, and humid day. The heat builds ahead of a cold front that will arrive later in the day. Showers and storms will form along the front and could move into our area by late in the day tomorrow. This front will stall out over us Sunday meaning periods of showers and storms can be expected. It’s too early to tell if storms will be strong or severe, but there certainly is the potential for some heavy downpours.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

________________________________________________________________________

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′ (*SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE*)

_________________________________________________________________________

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer & humid. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Mild & calm. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Early sunshine. Storms psbl. late. Hot & humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Periods of rain & storms. Staying humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers - Mainly SOUTH. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81

