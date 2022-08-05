Man accused of shooting at FBI agent may be in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Georgia may be in Wisconsin, and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The FBI office in Milwaukee is asking people to look out for Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Authorities believe he fired multiple shots at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28.

A federal warrant for his arrest was issued by the U.S. District Court in Macon, Georgia, on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

The FBI says it has reason to believe he was in the Johnson Creek area, midway between Milwaukee and Madison.

Brown is a 24-year-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5′11″ and about 197 pounds. He also uses the nickname Black.

He’s considered armed and dangerous. The FBI says do not approach him.

If there’s danger or imminent threat, call 911. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or contact their local FBI office.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.