Man, 86, to be sentenced for 1975 murder of wife in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 86-year-old man will be sentenced Friday for the 1975 murder of his wife in Door County.

In April, Richard Pierce was convicted of killing Carol Jean Pierce and disposing of her body. After about 10 hours of deliberation, a jury returned a verdict of guilty on counts of 1st Degree Murder and Disinterment of Dead.

Carol Jean Pierce hasn’t been seen since September 5, 1975. Police say Richard Pierce moved to Cheboygan, Mich., and got a new girlfriend shortly after Carol Jean’s disappearance. A missing persons report for Carol Jean was filed 82 days after she was last seen.

Investigators searched Pierce’s Michigan home in 2008. Prosecutors believe Carol Jean’s body was hidden in the Michigan home for years until Richard Pierce removed it.

On Sept. 21, 2018, the Wisconsin Cold Case Review Team looked at the cold case and concluded there was enough to show Richard Pierce was set to gain from Carol Jean’s disappearance.

Investigators from Sturgeon Bay and Michigan then spent weeks searching Richard Pierce’s property in Michigan, looking for possible evidence related to Carol Jean’s disappearance. Her remains were never located. However, testimony at trial from a human remains dog handler indicated six times to the presence of human remains.

A criminal complaint states Richard Pierce had “gained numerous things based on Carol Jean’s disappearance, which included a pension unencumbered by a wife; most of the important belongings of their marriage; land and a home in Michigan; a new girlfriend weeks after Carol Jean’s disappearance, as well as the benefit of Carol Jean’s silence.”

Action 2 News will have coverage of the Richard Pierce sentencing Friday.

