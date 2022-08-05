Man, 86, to be sentenced for 1975 murder of wife in Door County

Richard Pierce flashes a peace sign at our camera in court, his only expression after being...
Richard Pierce flashes a peace sign at our camera in court, his only expression after being convicted of his wife's 1975 murder
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 86-year-old man will be sentenced Friday for the 1975 murder of his wife in Door County.

In April, Richard Pierce was convicted of killing Carol Jean Pierce and disposing of her body. After about 10 hours of deliberation, a jury returned a verdict of guilty on counts of 1st Degree Murder and Disinterment of Dead.

Carol Jean Pierce hasn’t been seen since September 5, 1975. Police say Richard Pierce moved to Cheboygan, Mich., and got a new girlfriend shortly after Carol Jean’s disappearance. A missing persons report for Carol Jean was filed 82 days after she was last seen.

Investigators searched Pierce’s Michigan home in 2008. Prosecutors believe Carol Jean’s body was hidden in the Michigan home for years until Richard Pierce removed it.

On Sept. 21, 2018, the Wisconsin Cold Case Review Team looked at the cold case and concluded there was enough to show Richard Pierce was set to gain from Carol Jean’s disappearance.

Investigators from Sturgeon Bay and Michigan then spent weeks searching Richard Pierce’s property in Michigan, looking for possible evidence related to Carol Jean’s disappearance. Her remains were never located. However, testimony at trial from a human remains dog handler indicated six times to the presence of human remains.

A criminal complaint states Richard Pierce had “gained numerous things based on Carol Jean’s disappearance, which included a pension unencumbered by a wife; most of the important belongings of their marriage; land and a home in Michigan; a new girlfriend weeks after Carol Jean’s disappearance, as well as the benefit of Carol Jean’s silence.”

Action 2 News will have coverage of the Richard Pierce sentencing Friday.

CLICK HERE for our coverage of the verdict.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

Latest News

August 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant for Family Night
Outdoor stage at Mile of Music in downtown Appleton
Making choices at Mile of Music
Outdoor stage at Mile of Music in downtown Appleton
Many choices on the Mile of Music
Officers respond to "incident" in Menominee Township.
Two arrested on drug charges in Menominee County