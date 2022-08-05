LeRoy Butler joins other Packers at Pro Football Hall of Fame celebration

CANTON, Ohio (WBAY) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame is adding another member of the green and gold. Packers safety -- and inventor of the Lambeau Leap -- LeRoy Butler joins the hallowed ranks this weekend.

Friday evening, LeRoy Butler will be presented with his gold jacket.

Earlier Friday, Butler posed with other members of the Class of 2022 along with Hall of Famers in attendance, including former Packers Dave Robinson, James Lofton, Charles Woodson, and former general manager Ron Wolf.

“What we have here -- 50 years, five decades. So the 60′s, 70′s, 80′s, 90′s, 2000′s represented. The franchise is unparalleled,” Lofton, who was inducted in 2003, said.

“I think of LeRoy Butler all the time as a hitter. He’s a great football player, but first he is a hitter. He knew who to hit, where to hit and when to hit. He knew all those things. And that’s what it takes to be a hall of famer. And he is a prime candidate, and I welcome him into the crowd. Now, he’s not a hall of famer yet, still has the enshrinement, but right now it’s like a bachelor party baby,” Robinson, who was inducted in 2013, said with a laugh.

Butler is almost the 28th Packer to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- that inducting ceremony is Saturday morning.

This is all happening fast now, but Butler is trying to slow down as best he can.

“You have to enjoy it. There are only 362 guys that have taken that picture, and only I think 170 or so still alive, so you have to take advantage of that opportunity and use your platform for good, and I represent a lot of people. And just to be around these type of guys, I always said that if I ever get this opportunity I would really soak it in, and I’m trying to do that as best I can,” Butler said.

Butler is always smiling, right, but that smile seems a little bit bigger now that he’s here and it will light up the room Friday night when he slips on that gold jacket in the presence of all the other greats in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.