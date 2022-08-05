Janesville residents killed in lightning strike near White House

The lightning strike was across the street from the White House. Officers immediately began to...
The lightning strike was across the street from the White House. Officers immediately began to render aid, witnesses say.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Two Wisconsin residents died in a lightning strike near the White House Thursday, police say.

The victims were identified as Janesville residents James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75.

James Mueller died at the hospital Thursday night. Donna Mueller died Friday morning.

Two others are in critical condition, police say.

The victims were in Lafayette Park outside the White House complex when the lightning struck, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

Latest News

August 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant for Family Night
First Alert Weather
QUIET TODAY, UNSETTLED THIS WEEKEND
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor for Saturday, August 6, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry Friday then less stability Saturday
First Alert Weather
DRY FRIDAY, UNSETTLED WEEKEND