INTERVIEW: Blood supply faces shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just like a gas tank needs to be refilled regularly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross is reporting a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.

Officials hope more people make an appointment to donate blood in August to help prevent a shortage.

Steve Hansen with the local chapter of the Red Cross talks about the current state of the blood supply, the times of the year when it’s harder to keep a sufficient supply of blood available, and the many ways blood donations help.

Schedule an appointment or find a blood drive near you at the Red Cross website.

