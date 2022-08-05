Many choices on the Mile of Music

With 700 performances it can be overwhelming. Artists offer advice on how to choose.
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The sights weren’t to be missed and the sounds couldn’t be missed in downtown Appleton as Mile of Music kicked off its four-day weekend.

The music festival draws up-and-coming musicians from across the country and now from across the Big Pond with its first performing from the U.K.

Up and down the Avenue it was a mad dash for Mile of Music fans hoping to catch as many acts as possible in a short period of time.

“It’s been a gas. Being here, we saw the people, all the lively action, all the life. It’s why we’re here. It’s great. It makes everything worth it,” Alan Peterson from Minneapolis said.

Just outside Cleo’s Bar, Jenna Kopitske played her keyboard.

She’s a local music student hoping to get some exposure.

“It’s great to see bands with their little badges and I get to talk with them and ask where they’re from, figure out where they’re sets are. I get to support the people back,” the Appleton native said.

Tony Oakley is both an artist and a fan at this year’s Mile 9.

“We just had some pulled pork at the artist’s lounge. We are going to see our friends Seesaw at the Lawrence stage. And then we’re going to play a show ourselves at The Bar,” Oakley told us during a break.

Going through the schedule and picking which of the 700 performances to see can pose the biggest challenge to festival-goers.

“For a town like Appleton to have this much music packed into such a small space, it’s incredible,” Dan Rosen of Minneapolis remarked.

“I think Mile of Music just cultivates a certain air, and people just really pay attention and they’re really engaged. It’s really nice,” Oakley said.

For those who haven’t been, an artist who made the trip from Minneapolis offers some advice.

“The best part about Mile of Music is all of the local music. You get to learn about a lot of bands you’ve never heard of before and they knock your socks off.”

Mile of Music runs through Sunday at 40 indoor and outdoor venues.

