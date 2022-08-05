For families in green and gold, this is family game night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tens of thousands of fans are gathering Friday for fun and festivities at the 21st annual Packers Family Night event at Lambeau Field.

The anticipation has been buzzing all day for the Packers stadium to welcome fans back in its doors for Family Night.

More than 60,000 fans of all ages are expected to fill the stadium to watch a scrimmage.

Activities started earlier in the afternoon with tailgating, throwing footballs, and playing cornhole outside of Lambeau Field.

Several families told us Packers Family Night is a tradition of theirs. For younger fans, many are experiencing Lambeau Field for the first time.

Jaxson Danay was looking forward to “watching the Green Bay Packers try to win and watching the Green Bay Packers practicing.”

“It’s just something we all enjoy doing together, and we try to make it a tradition. We lost a couple there with COVID so it was exciting to come back this year and be able to join all these people,” Packers fan Mary Ellen Akan said.

One family said this is their second time being inside Lambeau Field, and they’re excited to share this day together.

“It’s exciting. I’m excited for the kids and for him to experience it,” Jamie Quezata from Kaukauna said. ”I like that it’s only $10, too, because a lot of other times families coming, they can’t afford to come and enjoy the time together as a family or tickets on other games. It’s nice that they have this for the kids and especially for the kids to enjoy, that’s why we’re here. And the kids can dream that they can be in the NFL, too, because some kids don’t see how big it really is, so they can dream.”

After the practice, fans can enjoy fireworks and a laser show.

Lambeau Field is expected to be filled with Packers fans of all ages for the Family Night scrimmage

