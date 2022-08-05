C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere.

The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.

“This has been a devastating day for our workplace family,” C.A. Lawton marketing manager Andrew Mastalir said in a statement. “We are a close-knit group in a close-knit community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy. We thank everyone in the community for their response and concerns and urge respect for the privacy of those impacted by the accident.”

Action 2 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

