3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Worldwide wheat

There's a lot of attention right now on wheat because of Russia's war with Ukraine. Brad looks at where the world's wheat is coming from.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has two things to show you in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

First, another brilliant images from the James Webb Space Telescope of the Cartwheel Galaxy. Our galactic neighbor, 500 million light years away, resembles a wagon wheel. And it shows us what happens when a spiral galaxy and another galaxy collide.

Second, much closer to home, wheat -- and the world’s supply of it -- is getting a lot of attention because of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Brad discusses a chart detailing which countries contribute the most to the world’s wheat supply, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Note: China leads the world in both wheat production (17%) and wheat consumption (19%).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
A semi truck flips during a storm. Photo: Debbie Logue
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

Latest News

Casco-Lincoln Area EMS Group
SMALL TOWNS: Casco-Lincoln EMS volunteers
Car with key fob
14-year-old arrested for Sheboygan auto thefts, police looking for 2 more suspects
Appleton police squad car (WBAY file photo)
Police: Kids with BBs caused gun scare at Erb Park Pool
Adriana Torres reports at Packers training camp
8-4 Packers Training Camp