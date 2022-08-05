3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Worldwide wheat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has two things to show you in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

First, another brilliant images from the James Webb Space Telescope of the Cartwheel Galaxy. Our galactic neighbor, 500 million light years away, resembles a wagon wheel. And it shows us what happens when a spiral galaxy and another galaxy collide.

Second, much closer to home, wheat -- and the world’s supply of it -- is getting a lot of attention because of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Brad discusses a chart detailing which countries contribute the most to the world’s wheat supply, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Note: China leads the world in both wheat production (17%) and wheat consumption (19%).

