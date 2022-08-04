SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: On Call for Life in Casco

CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - As the population ages, the need for emergency medical responders is on the rise.

In rural communities, it’s a challenge for volunteer fire departments struggling to recruit.

Founded in 2010, the Casco-Lincoln Area EMS Group is made up of volunteers. They needed to fill a first responder void in the community.

The group averages between 20 and 25 members. They receive initial training at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and they train once a month with life-saving equipment they obtain through fundraisers.

The group responds to about 100 calls each year. They’re helping to save lives in the community.

“He was just a few months old, he was hospitalized with a respiratory infection, we had come back home, we thought he was kind of out of the woods and he was on oxygen and he just stopped breathing so we called 911, I was literally still on the phone with the 911 operator when one of the first responders was already at our home,” said Casco resident Kevin Lampe.

EMS Group Secretary Tammy Skarban says, “My very first call the day that I got my license was at 3 o’clock in the morning and it was for a seven-month-old pulseless non-breather and I was like, oh my gosh here we go. But that child is 12 years old now.”

Each member wears a pager and is assigned a seven-mile radius around their home. That’s how they quickly arrive at an emergency scene.

