Road closed as police investigate incident in Menominee Township

Officers respond to "incident" in Menominee Township.
Officers respond to "incident" in Menominee Township.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - Officers are on the scene of “an incident” in Menominee Township.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says 18th Avenue is closed from 25th Street to West Drive. They’re asking people to avoid the area.

Menominee Police, Michigan State Police, Marinette Police and Marinette County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

No other information was released. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home
A semi truck flips during a storm. Photo: Debbie Logue
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say

Latest News

Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Menominee Tribal Police investigating after cat set on fire in Neopit
August 4 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable and quiet
Motorcycle Crash generic
Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash