Police: Kids with BBs caused gun scare at Erb Park Pool

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - People visiting Erb Park Pool in Appleton on Thursday sheltered inside the pavilion and changing areas after a worker saw a person carrying a gun.

Police responded to the pool just before 4 P.M. and detained 3 boys, all juveniles, who appeared to be involved. Police found one of the boys had two facsimile BB guns -- a black handgun-style BB gun and a black and translucent BB rifle.

The police department says no one appeared to be directly threatened, and no one was injured. But after the scare, park staff closed the pool for the day.

Police confiscated the BB guns. The police department says “disciplinary action is pending.”

Appleton police are urging parents to think about incidents like these when deciding if a facsimile gun is appropriate for their children. “If these facsimile weapons are mistaken as real firearms, the results can be catastrophic,” the department wrote in a statement.

“These facsimile guns pose significant safety concerns as others may not immediately recognize them as BB style guns. In addition, many of these also fire some form of projectile, oftentimes fired by use of compressed air, and would also pose a safety risk without proper protective equipment being worn.”

