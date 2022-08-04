Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oconto County Wednesday.

The victim was identified as a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls. His name was not released.

At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway I near Beaver Lake Road in the Town of Oconto Falls. Deputies found a pickup truck and a motorcycle in the east ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation revealed the pickup truck, driven by a 56-year-old Oconto Falls man, was traveling south on CTH I when the driver collided with a southbound motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash. No other information was released.

The Sheriff’s Office received help from Oconto Falls Fire Department, Oconto Falls Ambulance Service, Oconto County Highway Department, Oconto County Emergency Management, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

