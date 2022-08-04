Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

Tim Michels (left) and Rebecca Kleefisch
Tim Michels (left) and Rebecca Kleefisch((FILE))
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent.

Trump-backed Tim Michels also said Thursday that he did not vote in the 2016 Wisconsin presidential primary lost by Trump to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that makes a series of accusations, faults her for not backing Trump in 2016, and brands her as “the ultimate Madison insider.”

Kleefisch is a former two-term lieutenant governor backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

