Menominee Tribal Police investigating after cat set on fire in Neopit
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEOPIT, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police are investigating a case in which someone set a cat on fire.
On Aug. 4, at about 7:10 a.m., officers received an animal cruelty complaint in the Village of Neopit. The caller stated they found a cat in their backyard.
“The cat reportedly was doused in gasoline and someone had set fire to the cat,” reads a statement from police. The cat had to be euthanized “due to its condition.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call 715-799-3881 or the anonymous tip line is 715-799-5806.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.