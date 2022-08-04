INTERVIEW: Mile of Music: Mile 9

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - 700 live music sets at 40 venues over 4 days. And the performances are all free.

The ninth year of Downtown Appleton’s music festival, “Mile of Music,” begins Thursday, August 4, and continues all weekend.

It’s at full capacity for the first time in two years.

We sat down with Kim Willems, the events, promotions and social media manager for Mile of Music. She talks about what’s changed for Mile 9, Mile of Music’s national reputation among music festivals, and the familiar artists and the up-and-comers you can expect to see (as well as which past artists found fame).

