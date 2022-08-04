I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”

Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC.

The DOT says the damage came from a dump truck that had its bed raised. The impact with the overpass pulled the bed off the truck and covered the southbound lanes with concrete debris.

This is the second collision of its kind involving that overpass this summer.

It isn’t known if an alarm was sounding in the dump truck before the collision. The DOT says there are no state statutes, regulations or administrative codes in Wisconsin that require an alarm system for when the bed is raised in dump trucks.

The DOT says this is a good reminder to all drivers -- both commercial and passenger -- to always be extra attentive when driving with a load.

“Once you get that load set up and attached to your dry vehicle, double check, take a look. Even triple check. Make a walk around the vehicle. Look at your tires. Look at your straps. Make sure your straps are the proper size for your load also,” DOT traffic engineer Rod Hamilton advised.

The DOT says a large team is working on how to move forward with the overpass repairs. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in the next few years during a four- to six-lane conversion project. The team will explore interim fixes over the next few days to hold it over.

