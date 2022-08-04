Fond du Lac teen arrested after assault with handgun

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 16-year-old boy is in custody following an assault involving a handgun in Fond du Lac.

On Aug. 3, at 10:25 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of an assault involving juveniles. A victim was hit in the head with a handgun. The suspect had run off with a group of juveniles.

A Fond du Lac County deputy was in the area of W. Scott Street and N. Peters Avenue and spotted a group of juveniles matching the description of those at the assault scene. The deputy approached them and one juvenile ran away to the south.

Police set up a perimeter near an apartment complex in the 300 block of N. Peters. They caught up with the suspect as he was trying to climb over a metal fence.

The 16-year-old had in his backpack a 9mm handgun with a red dot laser sight, extended capacity magazine with 23 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The teen was treated for injuries to his hands from climbing the fence and then transported to Fond du Lac County Secure Detention.

The teen has been referred on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Battery, First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Minor Going Armed with a Weapon, Resisting, Intent to Deliver Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Alert number at (920) 322-3740. You can remain anonymous.

