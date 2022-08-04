DRY FRIDAY, UNSETTLED WEEKEND

A high pressure fair weather system continues to control our weather, so expect a comfortable and clear summer night tonight.

Tomorrow will look very similar to today. It will be a little warmer with highs generally in the low to mid 80s, but humidity slowly creeps upward. Still a another pleasant summer evening can be expected for Packers Family Night.

The forecast is looking much more active this weekend. Another cold front later moves in on Saturday. Showers and storms will form along the front and could move into our area by late in the day Saturday. This front will stall out over us Sunday meaning periods of showers and storms can be expected. It’s too early to tell if storms will be strong or severe, but there certainly is the potential for some heavy downpours. Temperatures will be near 90° Saturday with high humidity, so the storms definitely bear watching.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: ENE bec SE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild & calm. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, turning a bit more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken, very warm and very humid. Afternoon & evening storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Scattered rain & storms. Staying humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers - Mainly SOUTH. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 85

