Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.

The woman was ejected and died from her injuries.

She didn’t have any passengers, and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash was reported at 9:20 A.M.

The sheriff’s office, Clayton and Town of Winchester fire departments, ThedaStar medical helicopter, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene, as well as the Winnebago County Highway Department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the scene and handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.