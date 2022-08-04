De’Vondre Capmbell says Adrian Amos deserves more attention

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Day 8 of Packers training camp is a wrap as the team continues their stretch of nine practices in 10 days. The finale will be Friday night with Family Night at Lambeau Field.

In Thursday’s practice, Amos ended the first-team two-minute drill with an interception from Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are coming off back-to-back seasons finishing ninth in total defense in the NFL. That’s with two difference defensive coordinators.

Now it’s time for year two with Joe Barry, returning almost all playmakers this year and adding several new young talent. This defensive has high expectations.

“Just us coming together,” Green Bay safety Adrian Amos said. “We can go through the practice film. We’re correcting a couple little technique errors and stuff like that. We’re all on the same page. That’s what we got to get, all on the same page, in shape, running to the ball, knowing what’s expected out of each coverage, each play each blitz.”

All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell is a big part of this defense. Who does he think should be more attention in this unit?

“I think everybody on our defense is really good but if I had to point out someone specifically I’d say Adrian,” Campbell said. “I think he doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the best safeties in this game. Just one of the smartest players I’ve been around, his IQ and understanding of the game is on another level.”

Amos had 93 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass break-ups in 2021. He was also a captain.

“I try to do my part in getting better every day,” Amos said. “Just making sure me personally I’m ready, and us in the backend. If everybody polices themselves, gets ready and gets in shape, that’ll get us ready for the long run.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.