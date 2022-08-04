COMFORTABLE & QUIET TODAY

High pressure is continuing to build into the region today. Winds out of the Northeast will continue to throw drier Canadian air our way meaning humidity will stay low. Other than some puffy clouds this afternoon, plenty of sunshine can be expected today. Highs will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of us today.

Tomorrow will look very similar to today. It will be a little warmer with highs generally in the low to mid 80s, but humidity will make a comeback tomorrow so make the most of the comfortable conditions today!

The forecast is looking much more active this weekend. Another cold front later moves in on Saturday. Showers and storms will form along the front and could move into our area by late in the day Saturday. This front will stall out over us Sunday meaning periods of showers and storms can be expected. It’s too early to tell if storms will be strong or severe, but there certainly is the potential for some heavy downpours. Temperatures will be near 90° Saturday with high humidity, so the storms definitely bear watching.

________________________________________________________________________

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

T’DAY: NE/E 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: E/SE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

_________________________________________________________________________

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild & calm. LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, turning humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning more humid. Afternoon & evening storms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Scattered rain & storms. Staying humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 84

