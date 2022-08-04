Barnes endorsed by UAW Wisconsin, talks jobs in Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by the United Auto Workers Wisconsin during a visit to Oshkosh Wednesday.

At a news conference, the union called out incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, saying he didn’t do enough to keep jobs in Wisconsin when the U.S. Postal Service was contracting Oshkosh Corporation to build new mail trucks.

We asked Barnes if he believes President Biden and other Democrats should take any of the responsibility.

“People like Ron Johnson, who had all of the influence with large corporations and corporate execs, he had an opportunity to at least stand up and fight, and he refused to. So, no,” Barnes answered.

Andrew Stark of the UAW Wisconsin State Community Action Program noted Barnes is the son of a UAW worker and wrote, “While Ron Johnson was all too happy to ship 1,000 good-paying UAW jobs out of the state, Mandela Barnes has never failed to show up and fight for workers. UAW Wisconsin State CAP knows we can trust Mandela to go to the mat for us in Washington.”

Johnson’s campaign responded, “Barnes wants to jack up taxes on anyone making more than $30,000, impose onerous Green New Deal taxes and regulations that will crush Wisconsin’s economy, and hit them in their pocket books by doubling down on more of the same reckless spending that has led to record gas prices and runaway inflation.”

Oshkosh Corporation is currently building a new plant in South Carolina to construct the USPS trucks. The UAW says it hopes some of those jobs can still be done in Wisconsin.

USPS will hold a final, virtual meeting on the contract next Tuesday.

