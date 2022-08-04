Barnes endorsed by UAW Wisconsin, talks jobs in Oshkosh

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by the United Auto Workers Wisconsin during a visit to Oshkosh Wednesday.

At a news conference, the union called out incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, saying he didn’t do enough to keep jobs in Wisconsin when the U.S. Postal Service was contracting Oshkosh Corporation to build new mail trucks.

We asked Barnes if he believes President Biden and other Democrats should take any of the responsibility.

“People like Ron Johnson, who had all of the influence with large corporations and corporate execs, he had an opportunity to at least stand up and fight, and he refused to. So, no,” Barnes answered.

Andrew Stark of the UAW Wisconsin State Community Action Program noted Barnes is the son of a UAW worker and wrote, “While Ron Johnson was all too happy to ship 1,000 good-paying UAW jobs out of the state, Mandela Barnes has never failed to show up and fight for workers. UAW Wisconsin State CAP knows we can trust Mandela to go to the mat for us in Washington.”

Johnson’s campaign responded, “Barnes wants to jack up taxes on anyone making more than $30,000, impose onerous Green New Deal taxes and regulations that will crush Wisconsin’s economy, and hit them in their pocket books by doubling down on more of the same reckless spending that has led to record gas prices and runaway inflation.”

Oshkosh Corporation is currently building a new plant in South Carolina to construct the USPS trucks. The UAW says it hopes some of those jobs can still be done in Wisconsin.

USPS will hold a final, virtual meeting on the contract next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home
A semi truck flips during a storm. Photo: Debbie Logue
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
Steven Huss was charged with robbery with use of force in Outagamie County
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl

Latest News

Wisconsin absentee ballot
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (file image)
Trump endorses Assembly Speaker Vos’s primary rival
Candidates for Wisconsin governor answer voters’ questions in town hall, hope to sway votes
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Gableman floated decertifying Biden’s win, later backed off