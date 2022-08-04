Appleton’s Mile of Music going the full mile in 2022

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The sound of live music has been filling the air throughout downtown Appleton Thursday as Mile of Music kicked off for Mile 9.

The music festival, now in its 9th year, is back at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

“People are really, really excited to be back doing something like Mile of Music,” organizer Dave Willems said.

It was canceled in 2020 and limited in scope in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers anticipate this week’s festivities will feel more like a normal year.

“We’re looking forward to this year, and it’s bigger than better and I’m so excited about it,” Emmett’s Bar & Grill owner Sharon Reader said.

People coming out to Mile of Music: Mile 9 will be able to enjoy more than 700 music sets on the schedule, which is 150 more than last year.

“This is the biggest event that everyone looks forward to. It is such a boost for everyone’s business in the community. This is a bar owner’s dream,” Reader said.

Willems noted, “The beauty of coming to a free festival is the money you have in your pocket, chances are you’re going to spend on one of the downtown businesses with food, beverage and merchandise.”

Organizers are expecting even larger crowds than they’ve seen before and people coming from all 50 states.

“There’s two pieces to it: There’s the inspiration that I think Mile of Music provides, which is that good vibes, and just that idea of music bringing people together, and then there’s the economic impact, and we think that will be in the $6 to $7 million spending range,” Willems said.

“It’s such a boost for us. I mean, the one weekend just supports us so much throughout the year,” Reader said.

There are performances at 40 venues, indoors and outdoors, through Sunday. They’re completely free to the public.

