Appleton’s Mile of Music going the full mile in 2022

The downtown Appleton music festival is back to full capacity for the first time since 2019
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The sound of live music has been filling the air throughout downtown Appleton Thursday as Mile of Music kicked off for Mile 9.

The music festival, now in its 9th year, is back at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

“People are really, really excited to be back doing something like Mile of Music,” organizer Dave Willems said.

It was canceled in 2020 and limited in scope in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers anticipate this week’s festivities will feel more like a normal year.

“We’re looking forward to this year, and it’s bigger than better and I’m so excited about it,” Emmett’s Bar & Grill owner Sharon Reader said.

People coming out to Mile of Music: Mile 9 will be able to enjoy more than 700 music sets on the schedule, which is 150 more than last year.

“This is the biggest event that everyone looks forward to. It is such a boost for everyone’s business in the community. This is a bar owner’s dream,” Reader said.

Willems noted, “The beauty of coming to a free festival is the money you have in your pocket, chances are you’re going to spend on one of the downtown businesses with food, beverage and merchandise.”

Organizers are expecting even larger crowds than they’ve seen before and people coming from all 50 states.

“There’s two pieces to it: There’s the inspiration that I think Mile of Music provides, which is that good vibes, and just that idea of music bringing people together, and then there’s the economic impact, and we think that will be in the $6 to $7 million spending range,” Willems said.

“It’s such a boost for us. I mean, the one weekend just supports us so much throughout the year,” Reader said.

There are performances at 40 venues, indoors and outdoors, through Sunday. They’re completely free to the public.

Live music fills the air around downtown Appleton with the four-day music festival

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
A semi truck flips during a storm. Photo: Debbie Logue
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

Latest News

Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
Damage to the County Hwy CC/Rose Hill Rd. bridge over I-41 in Outagamie County
Overpass hit twice by dump trucks closed "indefinitely"
Mile of Music performance
It's a full Mile of Music for 2022
Voting in Appleton (WBAY file image)
Marijuana debate put on Appleton's November ballot