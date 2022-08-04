Appleton puts marijuana referendum on November ballot

An advisory referendum asks voters whether marijuana should be legal.
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters in Appleton will have a chance to weigh in on the marijuana debate on November 8. The city put an advisory referendum on the ballot, asking whether marijuana should be legal.

The city council approved the advisory referendum by a 9-4 vote at its meeting Wednesday night.

Several other cities across Wisconsin have also put marijuana advisory referendums on their ballots in November. Four years ago, voters in Brown County overwhelmingly approved a similar referendum.

Supporters say it’s to pressure state lawmakers to take action, even though the Legislature isn’t in session again until next year. Opponents say the referendum question will cost taxpayers at least $2,250 without changing any laws or regulations.

“There is power in the collective voice of municipalities, especially in Madison. When multiple municipalities act together and voice their collective will of the residents they are representing, Madison has a responsibility to listen,” Appleton council member alder Israel Del Toro argued at the council meeting.

“Have they done their job well in Madison? Probably not, especially not in this regard, but I do not believe that this referendum or anything we do in that regard will change that,” council member Sheri Hartzheim argued.

In a Marquette University Law School Poll conducted in February, 61% of Wisconsinites said marijuana should be “fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
A semi truck flips during a storm. Photo: Debbie Logue
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

Latest News

Tim Michels (left) and Rebecca Kleefisch
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
Barnes endorsed by UAW Wisconsin, talks jobs in Oshkosh
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (file image)
Trump endorses Assembly Speaker Vos’s primary rival