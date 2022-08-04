3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ragweed season

Brad noticed the first report of ragweed pollen last Friday. It affects 1 in 4 people.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Looking back at the past eight years, 2022 is currently the third-worst allergy season for pollen sufferers.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Brad Spakowitz noticed last Friday the Kagen Allergy Clinic reported ragweed pollen for the first time this season.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad talks about how many people have ragweed allergies, the culprit behind it, and how to minimize your symptoms and suffering.

Brad also talks about the overnight storms that caused a lot of damage very quickly.

Daily mold and pollen counts

Mold counts timeline

Pollen count timeline

Cumulative pollen totals

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home
A semi truck flips during a storm. Photo: Debbie Logue
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
Steven Huss was charged with robbery with use of force in Outagamie County
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
The original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl, Mary Jane Sorgel (WBAY file image)
The passing of the original Green Bay Packers Golden Girl

Latest News

Hundreds of rabbits, chickens, quail and ducks were rescued from a property with filthy...
Hundreds of animals seized from Manitowoc County barn
Storm damage to a farm building in Calumet County
Swift storm causes damage in Calumet, Outagamie counties
Hector Guillen enjoyed spending time with his daughter and her boyfriend outside his yard while...
Father continues to seek justice for loved ones killed in 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash
Victims of a high-speed crash on Lombardi Ave. in June 2020. Abdi Ahmed pleaded guilty to...
EXCLUSIVE: Crash victim's family still waiting for justice