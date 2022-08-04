3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ragweed season
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Looking back at the past eight years, 2022 is currently the third-worst allergy season for pollen sufferers.
First Alert Weather meteorologist Brad Spakowitz noticed last Friday the Kagen Allergy Clinic reported ragweed pollen for the first time this season.
In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad talks about how many people have ragweed allergies, the culprit behind it, and how to minimize your symptoms and suffering.
Brad also talks about the overnight storms that caused a lot of damage very quickly.
