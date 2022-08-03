Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place.

Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Ken Plum recently told the school board an interpretation of a policy that prohibits staff from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain has changed following a legal analysis.

Plum said teachers and administrators are prohibited from displaying political or religious messages in their classrooms or on their person, including Pride flags, Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs.

