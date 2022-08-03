Thousands without power Wednesday morning as storms continue

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of customers are waking up without power Wednesday morning as storms continue to roll our area.

At 5 a.m., Wisconsin Public Service listed about 11,000 customers without power.

Many of those outages are in Oconto County. Just shy of 2,000 customers are without power in Townsend.

4:20 AM - Some of us are waking up to good downpours, breezes, and lots of lightning. The heaviest rain has been to the NW of the Fox Valley so far. Additional storms are possible today. More details on @WBAY this morning. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/MoSoWHzfR8 — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) August 3, 2022

First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson says morning storms will continue with downpours and lightning.

“Unsettled weather continues today. Look for areas of rain and storms this morning with additional storm chances this afternoon. Some storms today may be locally strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Even non-severe criteria wind gusts over 40 mph may cause some damage and/or issues,” Keith says.

