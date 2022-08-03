Thousands without power Wednesday morning as storms continue

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of customers are waking up without power Wednesday morning as storms continue to roll our area.

At 5 a.m., Wisconsin Public Service listed about 11,000 customers without power.

Many of those outages are in Oconto County. Just shy of 2,000 customers are without power in Townsend.

CLICK HERE for the WPS outage map.

First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson says morning storms will continue with downpours and lightning.

“Unsettled weather continues today. Look for areas of rain and storms this morning with additional storm chances this afternoon. Some storms today may be locally strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Even non-severe criteria wind gusts over 40 mph may cause some damage and/or issues,” Keith says.

Watch Action 2 News This Morning for updates on the forecast.

