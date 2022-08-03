Sheboygan police look for person of interest after suspicious fires

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest after a number of suspicious fires.

The fires happened on Saturday, July 30, at about 12:20 in the morning, in and around garbage dumpsters. Most of these were behind businesses along S. Business Dr., from Wilson to Indiana avenues.

Damage was limited to the dumpsters.

Security videos from area businesses show a person on a bicycle near the dumpsters shortly before the fires. Police are hoping to identify and talk with that person. If you recognize them or have information that could help investigators, call (920) 459-3333. You can also report it anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers online, toll free at 1-877-283-8436, or using the P3 Tips app available for iOS and Android devices.

